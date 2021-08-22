Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report $155.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.94 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $147.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $606.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.65 million to $607.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $659.53 million, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $668.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,747 shares of company stock valued at $13,481,210. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

