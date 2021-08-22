Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). NewAge posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.71 million.

NBEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NewAge in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 27.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBEV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 1,008,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,239. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $244.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

