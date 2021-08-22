Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). NewAge reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBEV. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBEV stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.79. 1,008,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,239. The stock has a market cap of $244.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.17. NewAge has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.