Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 483,382 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $23,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 99.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

