Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after buying an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,692. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

