Analyzing Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) & Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination Maternity has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.0% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Destination Maternity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bath & Body Works and Destination Maternity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 1 7 0 2.88 Destination Maternity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus price target of $79.29, indicating a potential upside of 19.66%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Destination Maternity.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Destination Maternity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 12.96% -207.93% 17.23% Destination Maternity N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Destination Maternity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.54 $844.00 million $3.46 19.15 Destination Maternity $383.75 million 0.00 -$14.33 million N/A N/A

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Destination Maternity.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Destination Maternity on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of September 17, 2019, the company operated 1,108 retail locations, including 474 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. It also operated 184 international franchised locations comprising 9 stand-alone stores and 175 shop-in-shop locations in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, and Israel. The company's Motherhood Maternity brand serves the moderate priced portion of the maternity apparel business with stores located in regional malls, strip and power centers, and central business districts; and A Pea in the Pod brand offers an assortment of designer label maternity pieces with stores located in regional malls, lifestyle centers, and central business districts. Its Destination Maternity stores provide Motherhood Maternity and A Pea in the Pod products; and a line of maternity-related accessories, nursing products, health and fitness products, books, and body and nutritional products located in regional malls and lifestyle centers. The company also sells its merchandise on the Internet through its Websites, including Motherhood.com, APeaInThePod.com, DestinationMaternity.com, MotherhoodCanada.ca, and Amazon.com, as well as through Websites of retail partners, including Macys.com. The company was formerly known as Mothers Work, Inc. and changed its name to Destination Maternity Corporation in December 2008. Destination Maternity Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey. On October 21, 2019, Destination Maternity Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

