Analyzing NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) & IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

NantHealth has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NantHealth and IKONICS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $73.17 million 3.13 -$56.33 million ($0.26) -7.65 IKONICS $13.43 million 3.47 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

IKONICS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NantHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NantHealth and IKONICS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of IKONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of IKONICS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and IKONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -88.73% N/A -17.11% IKONICS 0.99% 7.59% 5.71%

Summary

IKONICS beats NantHealth on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

