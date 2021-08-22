Anfield Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

VCSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.56. 2,157,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,471. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

