Anfield Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises approximately 0.7% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. 1,757,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,822. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.