Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 1.7% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 473,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 160,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,356,000 after buying an additional 80,439 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,965,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 495,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,450. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $59.91.

