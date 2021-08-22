Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,958 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,482 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,210,000 after acquiring an additional 456,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,457. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85.

