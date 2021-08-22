Anfield Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 133.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. 2,385,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.72.

