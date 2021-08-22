Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 21,779 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,779 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 268.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after buying an additional 33,568 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. 1,881,506 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.72.

