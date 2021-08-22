Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.78 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,778,000 after purchasing an additional 374,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 706,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,032. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

