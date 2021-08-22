Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $647.34. 1,434,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $652.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $605.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

