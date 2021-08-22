Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.72 ($78.49).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

