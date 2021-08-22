AntiMatter (MATTER) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $10.58 million and $564,000.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,527,277 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

