Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,320 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,272 ($16.62).

Shares of LON:ANTO traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,399 ($18.28). 1,103,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,457.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.81. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

