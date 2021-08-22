ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading Up 35.5% Over Last Week

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $211.71 million and $10.30 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.34 or 0.00008975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00055111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00130117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00156536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,418.91 or 1.00032910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00911496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.01 or 0.06629769 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 48,829,865 coins and its circulating supply is 48,732,468 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

