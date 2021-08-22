API3 Price Tops $4.51 (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. API3 has a market cap of $62.40 million and $9.78 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.51 or 0.00009269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.18 or 0.00804612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00101455 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.