APIX (APIX) Price Hits $0.0684 on Major Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00056690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00811809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047642 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars.

