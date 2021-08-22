Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.38 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $52.38 million and $5.20 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00085799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00294679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00016890 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

