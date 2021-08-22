Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,260,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 764,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 170,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 108,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.19 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.