Aragon Court Price Up 17.7% This Week (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $96,886.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00810057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

