Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Up 14.9% in July

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 276,603 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,081.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 309,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 283,618 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

