Arepacoin Hits Market Cap of $206,219.89 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 101.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 164.2% against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Arepacoin has a market cap of $206,219.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,175,359 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

