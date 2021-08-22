Ares Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $7.00 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $7.00 million and $967,505.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00132292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00158292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,015.96 or 1.00303662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.70 or 0.00924330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.12 or 0.06624280 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,859,176 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.