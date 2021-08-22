Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.31.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth $19,527,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth $274,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $55.01 on Friday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $58.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

