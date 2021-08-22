ArGoApp Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00055337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00157023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,491.89 or 0.99978667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.29 or 0.00909830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.99 or 0.06620285 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

