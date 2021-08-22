Argon 24-Hour Volume Tops $802,317.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Argon has traded 65.2% higher against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $802,317.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00130220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,876.57 or 1.00114982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $453.81 or 0.00910921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.82 or 0.06519207 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,888,119 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

