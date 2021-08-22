Arianee Price Reaches $1.64 on Top Exchanges (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Arianee has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Arianee has a market cap of $42.35 million and $3,737.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00003289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00130220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,876.57 or 1.00114982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $453.81 or 0.00910921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.82 or 0.06519207 BTC.

About Arianee

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

