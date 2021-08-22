Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 8,218 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after purchasing an additional 457,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.09 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

