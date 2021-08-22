Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $167.46 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $168.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

