Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $27,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $798.57.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $794.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $799.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $733.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

