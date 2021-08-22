Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $185.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

