Arizona State Retirement System Has $15.98 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 129.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

HUM stock opened at $413.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

