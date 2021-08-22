Arizona State Retirement System Has $19.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 210.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 48,512 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $307.06 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $308.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.22.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

