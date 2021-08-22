Arizona State Retirement System Has $21.26 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

