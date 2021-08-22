Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $20,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $382.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $843,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,200 shares of company stock worth $86,848,258 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

