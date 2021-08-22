Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,650,000 after purchasing an additional 865,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,945,000 after purchasing an additional 491,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock opened at $198.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.68. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.