Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after purchasing an additional 875,666 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 96.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after purchasing an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 62.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,807,000 after acquiring an additional 520,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,096,000 after acquiring an additional 475,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

