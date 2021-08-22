Arizona State Retirement System Sells 330 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $357.17 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

