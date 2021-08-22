Ark 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.54 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Ark has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002706 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $177.53 million and $12.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,434,654 coins and its circulating supply is 131,313,757 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

