ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.90% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $54,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.38. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $97.38 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

