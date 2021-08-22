Arqma Price Hits $0.0345 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $358,391.26 and approximately $1,204.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,614.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.61 or 0.06526076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.10 or 0.01355777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.00372234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00136557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.57 or 0.00597696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00332338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.00325939 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,433,182 coins and its circulating supply is 10,388,638 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

