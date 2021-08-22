Arweave (AR) Price Up 73.4% This Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Arweave has a total market cap of $949.57 million and approximately $25.93 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 73.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $28.43 or 0.00058746 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00026422 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.