Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 129,152 shares worth $7,690,928. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.27. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $80.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

