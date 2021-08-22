Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,667 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $25,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $79,925,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 175,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,588,000 after purchasing an additional 120,795 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after buying an additional 93,944 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABG. Truist Securities upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

ABG stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.75. 114,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.