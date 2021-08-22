AscendEX (BitMax) Token Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Billion (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AscendEX (BitMax) Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00810057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002107 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling AscendEX (BitMax) Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.