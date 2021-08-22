ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a total market cap of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD (BTMX) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00815810 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00047613 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD (BTMX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD (BTMX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.